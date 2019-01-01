-
SKU:66793
Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 Male
Compatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12
-
$14.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$10.00
-
-
Details
Have you ever wanted to have your male character hurtling over a 55 gallon drum while dual wielding plasma pistols?& Get your Dain 8 or Genesis 8 Male ready for action with Action Poses!
What's Included and Features
- Action Poses for Dain 8 and Genesis 8 Male(s) (.DUF)
- Expressions
- Action Cautious
- Action Concentrating
- Action Concerned
- Action Content
- Action Engaging
- Action Friendly
- Action Glare
- Action Horrified
- Action Insane Smile
- Action Quaint
- Action Targeting
- Action Yell
- Action Zero Neutral
- Poses
- Action Arms On Hips
- Action Attention
- Action Defensive
- Action Distant Scout
- Action Forward Jump Shot
- Action Grenade Toss
- Action Grief
- Action Kneeling Scout Distant
- Action Kneeling Scout
- Action Laying Scout
- Action Laying
- Action Prompt
- Action Rest Signal
- Action Rest
- Action Run
- Action Sideways Jump Shot
- Action Sit And Point
- Action Walking Orders
- Action Walking With AR
- Action Wall Scout
- Expressions
