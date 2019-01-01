Loading...
Action Poses for Dain 8 and Genesis 8 Male(s)

    • Action Poses for Dain 8 and Genesis 8 Male(s) in Animation and Poses, Expressions, 3D Models by Daz 3D
    SKU:66793
    Artist:
    Daz Originals
    Compatible Figures:
    Genesis 8 Male
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    Install Types:

    Optional License Add-Ons:

  • Details

    Have you ever wanted to have your male character hurtling over a 55 gallon drum while dual wielding plasma pistols?& Get your Dain 8 or Genesis 8 Male ready for action with Action Poses!

    What's Included and Features

    • Action Poses for Dain 8 and Genesis 8 Male(s) (.DUF)
      • Expressions
        • Action Cautious
        • Action Concentrating
        • Action Concerned
        • Action Content
        • Action Engaging
        • Action Friendly
        • Action Glare
        • Action Horrified
        • Action Insane Smile
        • Action Quaint
        • Action Targeting
        • Action Yell
        • Action Zero Neutral
      • Poses
        • Action Arms On Hips
        • Action Attention
        • Action Defensive
        • Action Distant Scout
        • Action Forward Jump Shot
        • Action Grenade Toss
        • Action Grief
        • Action Kneeling Scout Distant
        • Action Kneeling Scout
        • Action Laying Scout
        • Action Laying
        • Action Prompt
        • Action Rest Signal
        • Action Rest
        • Action Run
        • Action Sideways Jump Shot
        • Action Sit And Point
        • Action Walking Orders
        • Action Walking With AR
        • Action Wall Scout

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

