Details
Abraham has the kind of face that stops you in your tracks. And he's handsome, but his personality is his most attractive feature! Abraham is a fun-loving African-American father and grandfather figure character for Leroy 8 and Genesis 8 Male.
Abraham comes with tons of additional options including:
3 Different shades of body hair
3 Eyebrow shades
9 Beautiful eye colors
Normal Map Option on and off
Option of SSS Chromatic or Mono
3 Skintone possibilities Dark, Medium, Light
What's Included and Features
- Abraham for Leroy 8 (.DUF)
- Abraham Character Preset
- Abraham Body Preset
- Abraham Head Preset
- Abraham Eyebrows
- Material Options
- 1 Skin Material Option
- 1 Eyelashes Material Preset
- 3 Eyebrow Material Preset
- 9 Eye Color Presets
- 6 Material Setting Options
- 1 Normal Map Option
- Textures Include
- 36 Texture Bump, Specular and Normal Maps (1000 x 1000 to 4096 x 4096)
- Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- Abraham for Leroy 8 (.DUF)