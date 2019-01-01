Abraham for Leroy 8

Abraham has the kind of face that stops you in your tracks. And he's handsome, but his personality is his most attractive feature! Abraham is a fun-loving African-American father and grandfather figure character for Leroy 8 and Genesis 8 Male.

Abraham comes with tons of additional options including:

3 Different shades of body hair

3 Eyebrow shades

9 Beautiful eye colors

Normal Map Option on and off

Option of SSS Chromatic or Mono

3 Skintone possibilities Dark, Medium, Light