Abraham for Leroy 8

  • $18.95
    • Abraham for Leroy 8 in People and Wearables, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      NEW
    • $18.95
    SKU:66817
    Artist:
    Daz Originals hotlilme74 TwiztedMetal
    Compatible Figures:
    Genesis 8 Male
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    Required Products:
    Install Types:

    Optional License Add-Ons:

    $35.00
    What is this?

    *Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
  • Details

    Abraham has the kind of face that stops you in your tracks.  And he's handsome, but his personality is his most attractive feature!  Abraham is a fun-loving African-American father and grandfather figure character for Leroy 8 and Genesis 8 Male.

    Abraham comes with tons of additional options including:

    3 Different shades of body hair

    3 Eyebrow shades

    9 Beautiful eye colors

    Normal Map Option on and off

    Option of SSS Chromatic or Mono

    3 Skintone possibilities Dark, Medium, Light

    What's Included and Features

    • Abraham for Leroy 8 (.DUF)
      • Abraham Character Preset
      • Abraham Body Preset
      • Abraham Head Preset
      • Abraham Eyebrows
    • Material Options
      • 1 Skin Material Option
      • 1 Eyelashes Material Preset
      • 3 Eyebrow Material Preset
      • 9 Eye Color Presets
      • 6 Material Setting Options
      • 1 Normal Map Option
    • Textures Include
      • 36 Texture Bump, Specular and Normal Maps (1000 x 1000 to 4096 x 4096)
    • Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

