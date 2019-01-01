Loading...
A Refined Evening Poses

A Refined Evening Poses

  • $14.95
    • A Refined Evening Poses in Animation and Poses, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      NEW
    • $14.95
    SKU:66045
    Artist:
    Daz Originals Captain Blackbeard
    Compatible Figures:
    Genesis 8 Female, Genesis 8 Male
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    Required Products:
    Install Types:

    Optional License Add-Ons:

    $10.00
    What is this?

    *Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
      • A Refined Evening Poses in Animation and Poses, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • A Refined Evening Poses in Animation and Poses, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • A Refined Evening Poses in Animation and Poses, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • A Refined Evening Poses in Animation and Poses, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • A Refined Evening Poses in Animation and Poses, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • A Refined Evening Poses in Animation and Poses, 3D Models by Daz 3D
    SKU:66045
    Artist:
    Daz Originals Captain Blackbeard
    Compatible Figures:
    Genesis 8 Female, Genesis 8 Male
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    Required Products:
    Install Types:

    Optional License Add-Ons:

    $10.00
    What is this?

    *Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.

  • Details

    Add some life to your Gentleman's Game Room with this refined set of sophisticated poses.

    What's Included and Features

    • A Refined Evening Poses (.DUF)
      • Scenes
        • A Refined Evening !Backgammon
      • Poses
        • 15 Poses for Genesis 8 Female and Male
      • Props
        • A Refined Evening Cigar
        • A Refined Evening Game Chip
      • 5 furniture settings (scene subsets)
    • Materials Iray (.DUF)
      • A Refined Evening Cigar
      • A Refined Evening Game Chip Black
      • A Refined Evening Game Chip Red
      • A Refined Evening Game Chip White
    • Textures Include:
      • 12 Texturemaps (.png) for Base Color, Height, Normal, Roughness (up to 2048 x 2048)
    • Daz Studio Material Presets for Iray (.DUF)

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

You may also be interested in the following product(s)

© 2019 Daz Productions, Inc., dba Daz 3D. Daz is a Registered Trademark of Daz Productions, Inc.