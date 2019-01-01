-
SKU:66897
Compatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12
Install Types:
$19.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$35.00
Details
Create stunning images / animations up to 40 times faster with these 50 HDRI maps and matching camera presets! Render literally in seconds per frame (even using CPU).
Designed with matching cameras from a real 3D city prop, these 10k maps let you switch to a different camera / HDRI maps, while keeping your props, characters or vehicles on the exact same "space" in the 3D world. No matter what camera angle you choose, they will always match 100% perfectly. Render super quick still images & animations without a faster graphics card, and experience almost zero memory overhead, since there is no "2 Million polygon" city prop clogging your system.
Watch demo video below:
What's Included and Features
- 50 HDRIs - Movie Maker Iray - Metropolis Day: (.DUF)
- Movie Maker Iray - Metropolis Day - Preload ALL
- Load Camera Presets
- Load Main Iray Render Preset, resetting everything to default
- Reset Iray Render preset, resetting only Iray settings, keeping camera setting untouched
- 50 Matching Camera Presets
- Matching Iray render settings
- Works with DOF (Depth Of Field) and without (see video)
- Locked Camera versions for 100% matching
- Unlocked Camera versions for free movement
- Textures Include:
- 50 HDRI Maps (1000 x 5000)
- Optimized for DAZ Studio Iray
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- 50 HDRIs - Movie Maker Iray - Metropolis Day: (.DUF)