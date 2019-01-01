Loading...
50 HDRIs - Movie Maker Iray - Metropolis Day

50 HDRIs - Movie Maker Iray - Metropolis Day

    50 HDRIs - Movie Maker Iray - Metropolis Day
    SKU:66897
    Artist:
    Dreamlight
    Compatible Figures:
    No
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    Create stunning images / animations up to 40 times faster with these 50 HDRI maps and matching camera presets! Render literally in seconds per frame (even using CPU).

    Designed with matching cameras from a real 3D city prop, these 10k maps let you switch to a different camera / HDRI maps, while keeping your props, characters or vehicles on the exact same "space" in the 3D world. No matter what camera angle you choose, they will always match 100% perfectly. Render super quick still images & animations without a faster graphics card, and experience almost zero memory overhead, since there is no "2 Million polygon" city prop clogging your system.

    Watch demo video below:

    What's Included and Features

    • 50 HDRIs - Movie Maker Iray - Metropolis Day: (.DUF)
      • Movie Maker Iray - Metropolis Day - Preload ALL
      • Load Camera Presets
      • Load Main Iray Render Preset, resetting everything to default
      • Reset Iray Render preset, resetting only Iray settings, keeping camera setting untouched
      • 50 Matching Camera Presets
      • Matching Iray render settings
      • Works with DOF (Depth Of Field) and without (see video)
      • Locked Camera versions for 100% matching
      • Unlocked Camera versions for free movement
    • Textures Include:
      • 50 HDRI Maps (1000 x 5000)
    • Optimized for DAZ Studio Iray

