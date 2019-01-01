5 Dead Bonsai Trees Volume 2

-
SKU:66443
Compatible Figures:N/A
Compatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12
$24.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$50.00
Details
Presenting Volume 2 of Dead Bonsai trees:
Whether you want to create spooky forests or a stylized interior scene, these Dead Bonsai Trees are perfect for you!
Enjoy 5 Dead Bonsais in stunning detail that are ready to render, thanks to optimized topology and shader setup.
Ge 5 Dead Bonsai Trees for your next outdoors, designer, or contemplative scene.
What's Included and Features
- 5 Dead Bonsai Trees: (.DUF)
- Copper Bark Bonsai Tree
- Little Branch Bonsai Tree
- Scarecrow Bonsai Tree
- Snake Bonsai Tree
- The Chimney Bonsai Tree
- Textures Include:
- 5 Texture Maps (8192 x 8192)
- Optimized for Iray
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- 5 Dead Bonsai Trees: (.DUF)