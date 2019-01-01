Loading...
5 Dead Bonsai Trees Volume 2

5 Dead Bonsai Trees Volume 2

  • $24.95
    • 5 Dead Bonsai Trees Volume 2 in Places and Things, Nature, Plants, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      NEW
    • $24.95
    SKU:66443
    Artist:
    Polygonal Miniatures
    Compatible Figures:
    N/A
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    Install Types:

    Optional License Add-Ons:

    $50.00
    What is this?

    *Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
      • 5 Dead Bonsai Trees Volume 2 in Places and Things, Nature, Plants, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • 5 Dead Bonsai Trees Volume 2 in Places and Things, Nature, Plants, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • 5 Dead Bonsai Trees Volume 2 in Places and Things, Nature, Plants, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • 5 Dead Bonsai Trees Volume 2 in Places and Things, Nature, Plants, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • 5 Dead Bonsai Trees Volume 2 in Places and Things, Nature, Plants, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • 5 Dead Bonsai Trees Volume 2 in Places and Things, Nature, Plants, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • 5 Dead Bonsai Trees Volume 2 in Places and Things, Nature, Plants, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • 5 Dead Bonsai Trees Volume 2 in Places and Things, Nature, Plants, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • 5 Dead Bonsai Trees Volume 2 in Places and Things, Nature, Plants, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • 5 Dead Bonsai Trees Volume 2 in Places and Things, Nature, Plants, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • 5 Dead Bonsai Trees Volume 2 in Places and Things, Nature, Plants, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • 5 Dead Bonsai Trees Volume 2 in Places and Things, Nature, Plants, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • 5 Dead Bonsai Trees Volume 2 in Places and Things, Nature, Plants, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • 5 Dead Bonsai Trees Volume 2 in Places and Things, Nature, Plants, 3D Models by Daz 3D
    SKU:66443
    Artist:
    Polygonal Miniatures
    Compatible Figures:
    N/A
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    Install Types:

    Optional License Add-Ons:

    $50.00
    What is this?

    *Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.

  • Details

    Presenting Volume 2 of Dead Bonsai trees:

    Whether you want to create spooky forests or a stylized interior scene, these Dead Bonsai Trees are perfect for you!

    Enjoy 5 Dead Bonsais in stunning detail that are ready to render, thanks to optimized topology and shader setup.

    Ge 5 Dead Bonsai Trees for your next outdoors, designer, or contemplative scene.

    What's Included and Features

    • 5 Dead Bonsai Trees: (.DUF)
      • Copper Bark Bonsai Tree
      • Little Branch Bonsai Tree
      • Scarecrow Bonsai Tree
      • Snake Bonsai Tree
      • The Chimney Bonsai Tree
    • Textures Include:
      • 5 Texture Maps (8192 x 8192)
    • Optimized for Iray

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

You may also be interested in the following product(s)

© 2019 Daz Productions, Inc., dba Daz 3D. Daz is a Registered Trademark of Daz Productions, Inc.