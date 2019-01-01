-
SKU:66291
Compatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12
-
$19.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$35.00
-
Details
Whether you want to create spooky forests or a stylized interior scene, these Dead Bonsai Trees are perfect for you!
Enjoy four Dead Bonsais in stunning detail that are ready to render, thanks to optimized topology and shader setup.
Get 4 Dead Bonsai Trees for your next outdoors, designer, or contemplative scene.
What's Included and Features
- 4 Dead Bonsai Trees: (.DUF)
- Old White Bonsai
- Shroom Roof Bonsai
- Slow Bend Bonsai
- Three Direction Bonsai
- Textures Include:
- 04 Texture Maps (8192 x 8192)
- Optimized for Iray
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- 4 Dead Bonsai Trees: (.DUF)