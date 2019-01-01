Loading...
3 Point X Light System - Video Tutorial

3 Point X Light System - Video Tutorial

      NEW
    SKU:66109
    Artist:
    Dreamlight
    Compatible Figures:
    No
    Compatible Software:
    No
    Install Types:
  • Details

    The new 3-Point-X Light System is the fastest and easiest way to get extremely professional looking lighting for all your DAZ Studio Iray scenes.

    It's perfect for all your dramatic renders, whether it's indoors or outdoors, portrait or full-blown scenes. This light set is based on the advanced 7-Point Light System, developed with the 3D Light Master tutorial, but made more compact and super easy to use, while still giving you extreme control and perfect results each and every time.

    You're literally just 3 lights away from your next super render!

    What's Included and Features

    • 3 Point X Light System - Video Tutorial: (.mp4)
      • 6 Videos
      • Total Running Time: 1h 53 min

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 General Core Installer

