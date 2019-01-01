3 Point X Light System - Video Tutorial

The new 3-Point-X Light System is the fastest and easiest way to get extremely professional looking lighting for all your DAZ Studio Iray scenes.

It's perfect for all your dramatic renders, whether it's indoors or outdoors, portrait or full-blown scenes. This light set is based on the advanced 7-Point Light System, developed with the 3D Light Master tutorial, but made more compact and super easy to use, while still giving you extreme control and perfect results each and every time.

You're literally just 3 lights away from your next super render!