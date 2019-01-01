Loading...
Zombie Girl for Genesis 3 and 8 Female

      NEW
    SKU:67147
    Artist:
    Dreamlight
    Compatible Figures:
    Genesis 8 Female, Genesis 3 Female
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    Required Products:
    Install Types:

    Optional License Add-Ons:

    $10.00
    What is this?

    *Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
  • Details

    If you ever need that quick "dressed" zombie ready for action, look no further!

    Zombie Girl for Genesis 3 and Genesis 8 Female is a morph and texture set that can be either applied as a full character or just the shape or material individually.

    The Character, Material and Shape Presets were created to save memory and design time, no need to add any outfit.

    Throw the Zombie Girl in a scene and let the horror begin!

    What's Included and Features

    • Zombie Girl for Genesis 3 + 8 Female
      • Character Preset (Shape + Material)
      • Shape Preset
        • Can be applied to Genesis 3 + 8 Male, but was designed with the female shape in mind
      • Material Preset
        • The outfit is part of the texture
    • Textures Include:
      • Diffuse, Bump, Normal, Roughness and Metal
      • 27 Textures
      • 2 Textures 2048 x 2048
      • 25 Textures 4096 x 4096
    • Iray Optimized Materials
    • NOTE: Hair not included

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

