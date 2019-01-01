-
Details
Vibrant patterns and unique fabrics are the star of Unique Iray Shaders.
Shader pack includes 25 Unique scanned fabric Iray Shaders that perfect for all kinds of clothing and other surfaces.
Pack also includes Bump and Tiling Utility Shaders for even more applications!
What's Included and Features
- Unique Iray Shaders (.DUF)
- 25 Iray Shaders
- 12 Tiling Utility Shaders
- 01 Blank Shader Reset Utility Shader
- 10 Bump Utility Shaders
- 10 Normal Utility Shaders
- Textures Include
- 104 texture, Height, Roughness, Normal, and Ao Maps (up to 4096 x 4096)
- Daz studio Shader Presets for Iray (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- Unique Iray Shaders (.DUF)