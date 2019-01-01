Loading...
Thunderom HD For Genesis 8 Male

Thunderom HD For Genesis 8 Male

    • Thunderom HD For Genesis 8 Male in Vendor, Marcius, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      NEW
    SKU:66201
    Artist:
    Marcius
    Compatible Figures:
    Genesis 8 Male
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
  • Details

    Thunderom is an original Sci-Fi Fantasy HD character for Genesis 8 Male.

    This toon-ish strongman has incredibly realistic Iray Optimized textures and 3 eyes options.

    Get Thunderom for all your toon, superhero, villain, fantasy and battle scenes!

    What's Included and Features

    • Thunderom HD for Genesis 8 Male (.duf)
      • Full Character HD Preset Apply/Rem
    • Shaping Presets
      • Full HD Apply/Rem
    • Material Options:
      • Base Skin
      • Anatomical Elements
      • 3 Eye Colors
      • Full Body Iray Material
    • Textures Include:
      • 41 Texture, Bump, Specular, Reflection, Transparency and Normal Maps (2048 x 2048 up to 4096 x 4096)
      • This product uses the Genesis 8 Male Base UV Maps
    • Daz Studio Iray Material Presets

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

