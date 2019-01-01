-
-
NEW
-
-
SKU:66201Artist:Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 MaleCompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Install Types:
-
$18.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$35.00
*Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.SKU:66201Artist:Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 MaleCompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Install Types:
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$35.00
*Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
-
Details
Thunderom is an original Sci-Fi Fantasy HD character for Genesis 8 Male.
This toon-ish strongman has incredibly realistic Iray Optimized textures and 3 eyes options.
Get Thunderom for all your toon, superhero, villain, fantasy and battle scenes!
What's Included and Features
- Thunderom HD for Genesis 8 Male (.duf)
- Full Character HD Preset Apply/Rem
- Shaping Presets
- Full HD Apply/Rem
- Material Options:
- Base Skin
- Anatomical Elements
- 3 Eye Colors
- Full Body Iray Material
- Textures Include:
- 41 Texture, Bump, Specular, Reflection, Transparency and Normal Maps (2048 x 2048 up to 4096 x 4096)
- This product uses the Genesis 8 Male Base UV Maps
- Daz Studio Iray Material Presets
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- Thunderom HD for Genesis 8 Male (.duf)