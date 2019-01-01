-
SKU:67099Artist:Compatible Figures:N/ACompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Install Types:
$21.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$50.00
Details
Thie Silver Willows Bedroom offers modern architecture with a warm and cozy feel.
The lighting and layout of this bedroom gives your characters a refreshing nights sleep or relaxation in their favorite room of the house.
Give your characters simple and understated design with the Silver Willows Bedroom.
What's Included and Features
- Silver Willows Bedroom
- Silver Willows Bedroom Full
- Material Options
- SW Ceiling Light On
- SW Ceiling Light Off
- SW Table Lamp On
- SW Table Lamp Off
- Textures Include
- 37 Texture Maps (1024 x 768 to 3360 x 3360)
- Optimized for Daz Studio Iray
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- Silver Willows Bedroom