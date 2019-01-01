Loading...
Rarestone's All Sweet Fashion Poses III for Genesis 8

    SKU:67277
    Artist:
    RareStone
    Compatible Figures:
    Genesis 8 Female, Genesis 8 Male
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    Install Types:
  • Details

    Rarestone's All Sweet Fashion Poses now also supports Genesis 8 Male(s)!

    All Sweet Fashion Poses III is a set of 52 unique poses with Mirrors for both Genesis 8 Female(s) and Genesis 8 Male(s).

    The combinations go smoothly with dozens of lower, arms and hands pose presets.

    All Sweet Fashion Poses III makes it fun, fast and easy to create your own poses!

    What's Included and Features

    • Rarestone's All Sweet Fashion Poses III for Genesis 8 (.DUF)
      • Geneis 8 Female
        • Full Body Poses:
          • 104 Poses with Mirrored
        • Lower Poses:
          • 102 Poses with Mirrored
        • Arms Poses:
          • 52 Left Arm Pose Presets
          • 52 Right Arm Pose Presets
        • Hands:
          • 51 Left Hand Pose Presets
          • 51 Right Hand Pose Presets
      • Genesis 8 Male(s)
        • Full Body Poses:
          • 104 Poses with Mirrored
        • Lower Poses:
          • 102 Poses with Mirrored
        • Arms Poses:
          • 52 Left Arm Pose Presets
          • 52 Right Arm Pose Presets
        • Hands:
          • 51 Left Hand Pose Presets
          • 51 Right Hand Pose Presets

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

