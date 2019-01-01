-
NEW
SKU:67277Artist:Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 Female, Genesis 8 MaleCompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Install Types:
$15.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Details
Rarestone's All Sweet Fashion Poses now also supports Genesis 8 Male(s)!
All Sweet Fashion Poses III is a set of 52 unique poses with Mirrors for both Genesis 8 Female(s) and Genesis 8 Male(s).
The combinations go smoothly with dozens of lower, arms and hands pose presets.
All Sweet Fashion Poses III makes it fun, fast and easy to create your own poses!
What's Included and Features
- Rarestone's All Sweet Fashion Poses III for Genesis 8 (.DUF)
- Geneis 8 Female
- Full Body Poses:
- 104 Poses with Mirrored
- Lower Poses:
- 102 Poses with Mirrored
- Arms Poses:
- 52 Left Arm Pose Presets
- 52 Right Arm Pose Presets
- Hands:
- 51 Left Hand Pose Presets
- 51 Right Hand Pose Presets
- Full Body Poses:
- Genesis 8 Male(s)
- Full Body Poses:
- 104 Poses with Mirrored
- Lower Poses:
- 102 Poses with Mirrored
- Arms Poses:
- 52 Left Arm Pose Presets
- 52 Right Arm Pose Presets
- Hands:
- 51 Left Hand Pose Presets
- 51 Right Hand Pose Presets
- Full Body Poses:
- Geneis 8 Female
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- Rarestone's All Sweet Fashion Poses III for Genesis 8 (.DUF)