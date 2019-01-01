-
-
NEW
-
-
SKU:66257Artist:Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 FemaleCompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Install Types:
-
$20.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$50.00
*Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.SKU:66257Artist:Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 FemaleCompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Install Types:
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$50.00
*Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
-
Details
"Misfortune" is a fantasy pirate coustume set designed for Pretty Base NG 8 and Genesis 8 Female(s). With adjustable top, bottom, boots, belt, sleeves, undergarment, hat, and gun, this Misfortune Outfit supports most Genesis 8 Females to help you make your character a stunning pirate or seductive thief.
HQ MESH MODELS - There are 9 parts of outfit meshes in this product that were modeled as high quality and all details were made very carefully.
FITTING, STYLING AND DYNAMIC MORPHS - All included morphs have been carefully crafted and refined to give you realistic fit. Morphs that are not listed here automatically follow through Auto-Follow in Daz Studio
SUPPORTS Iray AND dFORCE - This product supports Daz Studio dForce Engine and Iray render engine.
What's Included and Features
- Misfortune Outfit Set for Genesis 8 Female(s)
- Misfortune !Outfit
- Misfortune Belt
- Adjust Expand All
- Adjust Thigh
- Adjust Waist
- Side Size
- Side Width
- Misfortune Boots
- Adjust Ankle L
- Adjust Ankle R
- Adjust Expand All
- Adjust Foot L
- Adjust Foot R
- Adjust Shin L
- Adjust Shin R
- Adjust Thigh L
- Adjust Thigh R
- Adjust Toe L
- Adjust Toe R
- Heels Bottom Width
- Heels Width
- Sole Length
- Misfortune Bottom
- Adjust Belly
- Adjust Glutes
- Adjust Hip
- Adjust Thigh L
- Adjust Thigh R
- Adjust Waist
- Belt Length
- Lace Length
- Lace Width
- Move Down Back
- Move Down Front
- Move Down L
- Move Down R
- Misfortune Necklace
- Adjust Expand All
- Adjust Front
- Adjust Neck
- Coin Size
- Move Left
- Move Right
- Move Up
- Misfortune Sleeves
- Adjust Expand All
- Adjust Left
- Adjust Right
- Band Size L
- Band Size R
- Lace Size L
- Lace Size R
- Misfortune Top
- Adjust Belly
- Adjust Breast L
- Adjust Breast R
- Adjust Strap L
- Adjust Strap R
- Adjust Upper Body
- Bottom Lace Length
- Bottom Lace Width
- Front Top Length L
- Front Top Length R
- Front Top Length
- Straps Thickness
- Top Lace Length
- Misfortune Stockings
- Adjust Expand All
- Misfortune Hat
- Misfortune Gun
- Supported Shapes
- Karyssa 8 Body
- Kaylee 8 Body
- Mika 8 Body
- Aiko8
- Charlotte8
- Edie8
- Kanade8
- MeiLin8
- Monique8
- PBNG8Body
- Girl8
- Stephanie8
- TeenJosie8Body
- Victoria8
- Bodybuilder
- BodybuilderDetails
- BodybuilderSize
- BodySize
- Emaciated
- FitnessSize
- BodybuilderDetails
- BodybuilderSize
- BodySize
- BodyTone
- Thin
- Heavy
- Height
- PearFigure
- Voluptuous
- GlutesSize
- Pregnant
- ThighsSize
- BreastsImplants
- BreastsNatural
- BreastsCleavage
- BreastsDiameter
- BreastsGone
- BreastsHeavy
- BreastsSize
- BreastsSmall
- BreastsUnderCurve
- Nipples
- NipplesDepth
- NipplesLarge
- NipplesSize
- Other Shapes may be supported by Auto-follow
- Pose Options
- Misfortune Gun Hand Pose L
- Misfortune Gun Hand Pose R
- Misfortune Foot to Boots
- Outfit Options
- Misfortune !Option Info
- Misfortune Bra Hide
- Misfortune Bra Show
- Misfortune Laces Hide
- Misfortune Laces Show
- Textures Include
- 31 Texture, Bump, Trancparency and Normal Maps (3000 x 3000 up to 4000 x 4000)
- Texture Templates available through the Product Library
- Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer