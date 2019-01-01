Misfortune Outfit Set for Genesis 8 Female(s)

"Misfortune" is a fantasy pirate coustume set designed for Pretty Base NG 8 and Genesis 8 Female(s). With adjustable top, bottom, boots, belt, sleeves, undergarment, hat, and gun, this Misfortune Outfit supports most Genesis 8 Females to help you make your character a stunning pirate or seductive thief.

HQ MESH MODELS - There are 9 parts of outfit meshes in this product that were modeled as high quality and all details were made very carefully.

FITTING, STYLING AND DYNAMIC MORPHS - All included morphs have been carefully crafted and refined to give you realistic fit. Morphs that are not listed here automatically follow through Auto-Follow in Daz Studio

SUPPORTS Iray AND dFORCE - This product supports Daz Studio dForce Engine and Iray render engine.