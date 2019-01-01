Loading...
Misfortune Outfit Set for Genesis 8 Female(s)

Misfortune Outfit Set for Genesis 8 Female(s)

  • $20.95
    • Misfortune Outfit Set for Genesis 8 Female(s) in Vendor, Pretty3D, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      NEW
    • $20.95
    SKU:66257
    Artist:
    Pretty3D
    Compatible Figures:
    Genesis 8 Female
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    Install Types:

    Optional License Add-Ons:

    $50.00
    What is this?

    *Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
      • Misfortune Outfit Set for Genesis 8 Female(s) in Vendor, Pretty3D, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Misfortune Outfit Set for Genesis 8 Female(s) in Vendor, Pretty3D, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Misfortune Outfit Set for Genesis 8 Female(s) in Vendor, Pretty3D, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Misfortune Outfit Set for Genesis 8 Female(s) in Vendor, Pretty3D, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Misfortune Outfit Set for Genesis 8 Female(s) in Vendor, Pretty3D, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Misfortune Outfit Set for Genesis 8 Female(s) in Vendor, Pretty3D, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Misfortune Outfit Set for Genesis 8 Female(s) in Vendor, Pretty3D, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Misfortune Outfit Set for Genesis 8 Female(s) in Vendor, Pretty3D, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Misfortune Outfit Set for Genesis 8 Female(s) in Vendor, Pretty3D, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Misfortune Outfit Set for Genesis 8 Female(s) in Vendor, Pretty3D, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Misfortune Outfit Set for Genesis 8 Female(s) in Vendor, Pretty3D, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Misfortune Outfit Set for Genesis 8 Female(s) in Vendor, Pretty3D, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Misfortune Outfit Set for Genesis 8 Female(s) in Vendor, Pretty3D, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Misfortune Outfit Set for Genesis 8 Female(s) in Vendor, Pretty3D, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Misfortune Outfit Set for Genesis 8 Female(s) in Vendor, Pretty3D, 3D Models by Daz 3D
    SKU:66257
    Artist:
    Pretty3D
    Compatible Figures:
    Genesis 8 Female
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    Install Types:

    Optional License Add-Ons:

    $50.00
    What is this?

    *Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.

  • Details

    "Misfortune" is a fantasy pirate coustume set designed for Pretty Base NG 8 and Genesis 8 Female(s). With adjustable top, bottom, boots, belt, sleeves, undergarment, hat, and gun, this Misfortune Outfit supports most Genesis 8 Females to help you make your character a stunning pirate or seductive thief.

    HQ MESH MODELS - There are 9 parts of outfit meshes in this product that were modeled as high quality and all details were made very carefully.

    FITTING, STYLING AND DYNAMIC MORPHS - All included morphs have been carefully crafted and refined to give you realistic fit. Morphs that are not listed here automatically follow through Auto-Follow in Daz Studio

    SUPPORTS Iray AND dFORCE - This product supports Daz Studio dForce Engine and Iray render engine.

    What's Included and Features

    • Misfortune Outfit Set for Genesis 8 Female(s)
    • Misfortune !Outfit
    • Misfortune Belt
      • Adjust Expand All
      • Adjust Thigh
      • Adjust Waist
      • Side Size
      • Side Width
    • Misfortune Boots
      • Adjust Ankle L
      • Adjust Ankle R
      • Adjust Expand All
      • Adjust Foot L
      • Adjust Foot R
      • Adjust Shin L
      • Adjust Shin R
      • Adjust Thigh L
      • Adjust Thigh R
      • Adjust Toe L
      • Adjust Toe R
      • Heels Bottom Width
      • Heels Width
      • Sole Length
    • Misfortune Bottom
      • Adjust Belly
      • Adjust Glutes
      • Adjust Hip
      • Adjust Thigh L
      • Adjust Thigh R
      • Adjust Waist
      • Belt Length
      • Lace Length
      • Lace Width
      • Move Down Back
      • Move Down Front
      • Move Down L
      • Move Down R
    • Misfortune Necklace
      • Adjust Expand All
      • Adjust Front
      • Adjust Neck
      • Coin Size
      • Move Left
      • Move Right
      • Move Up
    • Misfortune Sleeves
      • Adjust Expand All
      • Adjust Left
      • Adjust Right
      • Band Size L
      • Band Size R
      • Lace Size L
      • Lace Size R
    • Misfortune Top
      • Adjust Belly
      • Adjust Breast L
      • Adjust Breast R
      • Adjust Strap L
      • Adjust Strap R
      • Adjust Upper Body
      • Bottom Lace Length
      • Bottom Lace Width
      • Front Top Length L
      • Front Top Length R
      • Front Top Length
      • Straps Thickness
      • Top Lace Length
    • Misfortune Stockings
      • Adjust Expand All
    • Misfortune Hat
    • Misfortune Gun
    • Supported Shapes
      • Karyssa 8 Body
      • Kaylee 8 Body
      • Mika 8 Body
      • Aiko8
      • Charlotte8
      • Edie8
      • Kanade8
      • MeiLin8
      • Monique8
      • PBNG8Body
      • Girl8
      • Stephanie8
      • TeenJosie8Body
      • Victoria8
      • Bodybuilder
      • BodybuilderDetails
      • BodybuilderSize
      • BodySize
      • Emaciated
      • FitnessSize
      • BodybuilderDetails
      • BodybuilderSize
      • BodySize
      • BodyTone
      • Thin
      • Heavy
      • Height
      • PearFigure
      • Voluptuous
      • GlutesSize
      • Pregnant
      • ThighsSize
      • BreastsImplants
      • BreastsNatural
      • BreastsCleavage
      • BreastsDiameter
      • BreastsGone
      • BreastsHeavy
      • BreastsSize
      • BreastsSmall
      • BreastsUnderCurve
      • Nipples
      • NipplesDepth
      • NipplesLarge
      • NipplesSize
      • Other Shapes may be supported by Auto-follow
    • Pose Options
      • Misfortune Gun Hand Pose L
      • Misfortune Gun Hand Pose R
      • Misfortune Foot to Boots
    • Outfit Options
      • Misfortune !Option Info
      • Misfortune Bra Hide
      • Misfortune Bra Show
      • Misfortune Laces Hide
      • Misfortune Laces Show
    • Textures Include
      • 31 Texture, Bump, Trancparency and Normal Maps (3000 x 3000 up to 4000 x 4000)
      • Texture Templates available through the Product Library
    • Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

You may also be interested in the following product(s)

© 2019 Daz Productions, Inc., dba Daz 3D. Daz is a Registered Trademark of Daz Productions, Inc.