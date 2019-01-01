The Messer Bf 109 Warplane is a complete and accurate representation of the German Luftwaffe's main WWII aerial plane. This authentic creation was carefully created based off of an authentic 3D model, with Substance Painter textures to provide stunning results in iRay. Camouflage patterns include Grey Forrest (default), Green Forrest, Desert, Europe, and Tiger Grey, and rigging includes canopy, lights, ailerons, air brakes, cooler vents, propeller, joystick, rudder, elevator, retractable landing gear, wheels, and bomb.

Also included are pilot poses for both Male and Female Genesis 8 figures, which means this plane is perfect for your WWII or other warfare scene. Get ready to take the skies!