Messer Bf 109 Warplane

    • Messer Bf 109 Warplane in Places and Things, Vehicles, Air and Space, 3D Models by Daz 3D
    SKU:65915
    Artist:
    DarkEdgeDesign
    Compatible Figures:
    Genesis 8 Female, Genesis 8 Male
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    The Messer Bf 109 Warplane is a complete and accurate representation of the German Luftwaffe's main WWII aerial plane. This authentic creation was carefully created based off of an authentic 3D model, with Substance Painter textures to provide stunning results in iRay. Camouflage patterns include Grey Forrest (default), Green Forrest, Desert, Europe, and Tiger Grey, and rigging includes canopy, lights, ailerons, air brakes, cooler vents, propeller, joystick, rudder, elevator, retractable landing gear, wheels, and bomb.

    Also included are pilot poses for both Male and Female Genesis 8 figures, which means this plane is perfect for your WWII or other warfare scene. Get ready to take the skies!

    What's Included and Features

    • Messer Bf 109 Warplane (.DUF)
    • Messer
      • Air Brakes Up-Down
      • Canopy Closed-Open
      • Cooler Vents Up-Down
      • Elevators Up-Down
      • In-Flight - On Ground
      • Landing Gear Down-Up
      • Propeller Spin
      • Roll Left-Right
      • Rudder Left-Right
    • PropBlur2
    • Wearables:
      • Prop Blur
      • PropBlur1
    • Poses:
      • Pilot 1
      • Pilot 2
      • Pilot 1
      • Pilot 2
    • Materials Iray:
      • BF109
      • WingLights Off
      • WingLights On
    • Textures Include:
      • 49 Textures, Base Color, Height, Glossiness, Normal, Roughness Maps (2048 x 2048 to 4096 x 4096)

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

