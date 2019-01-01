-
-
NEW
-
-
SKU:66717Artist:Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 Female, Genesis 3 FemaleCompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Install Types:
-
$23.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$50.00
*Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.SKU:66717Artist:Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 Female, Genesis 3 FemaleCompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Install Types:
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$50.00
*Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
-
Details
Loona Hair is a shoulder length hairstyle for female characters.
The Hair comes with lots of morphs and 10 realistic full haircolors .
And additional with 12 realistic dye haircolors .
Iray and 3Delight shaders for both render typs are included.
What's Included and Features
- Loona Hair for Genesis 3 and 8 Female(s)(.DUF)
- Loona Hair
- 50 Hair Morphs
- ADJ - Backhair
- ADJ - Backhair shldrs backw
- ADJ - Chest lift up both
- ADJ - Forehead out
- ADJ - Front length - shldrs forw
- ADJ - Front lift length up
- ADJ - Hairtips relax to body forw
- ADJ - Scale wide
- ADJ - Shldrs backw
- ADJ - Shldrs lift up
- Back Hair - lenght swing back
- Back Hair - swing back
- Back Hair - swing to L
- Back Hair - swing to R
- Bangs - Fine - move
- Bangs - forward
- Chest - lift up both
- FineHairs - move
- Front - Tips closed
- Front - bend Left out
- Front - bend out - R
- Front - fine down
- Front - longer L
- Front - longer R 1
- Front - longer R
- Front - shorter
- Front - straighten
- Front Length - bend in - L
- Front Length - bend in - R
- Front Length - bend out - L
- Front Length - bend out - R
- Front Length - forward both
- Front length - to L
- Front length - to R
- Left side - into face
- Loose - Back
- Loose - Left
- Loose - LeftSide
- Loose - Right
- Loose - RightSide
- Shape - Volume 1
- Shape - Volume 2
- Shape - Volume 3
- Shape - Volume 4
- Shape - Volume 5 less
- Shape - Volume 6 less
- Shape - natural
- Shape - wild both
- Shape - wild
- Supported Shapes
- Genesis 3 Female
- Aiko 7
- Arabella 7
- Bethany 7
- Eva 7
- Genevieve 7
- Gia 7
- Girl 7
- Izabella 7
- Kalea 7
- Karen 7
- Lilith 7
- Mei Lin 7
- Mika7
- Monique 7
- Olympia 7
- Rune7
- Sunny 7
- Teen Josie 7
- Tween Julie 7
- Victoria 7
- Genesis 8 Female
- Aiko 8
- Alexandra 8
- Bridget 8
- Charlotte 8
- CJ 8
- Ellithia 8
- Eva 8
- Edie 8
- Gabriela 8
- Gia 8
- Girl 8
- Kala 8
- Karyssa 8
- Kanade 8
- Latonya 8
- Mabel 8
- Mei Lin 8
- Mika 8
- Monique 8
- Mrs. Chow 8
- Nida 8
- Olympia 8
- Penny 8
- Stephanie 8
- Sydney 8
- Tasha 8
- Teen Kaylee 8
- Tika 8
- Teen Josie 8
- Victoria 8
- Zelara 8
- Other Shapes supported in DAZ Studio by Auto-follow
- Genesis 3 Female
- Materials
- 10 Haircolor Options Full
- 12 Haircolor Options Dye
- Textures Include
- 04 Texture, Bump and Transparency Maps (2048 x 2048)
24 Texture, Bump and Transparency Maps (2500 x 2500)
21 Texture, Bump and Transparency Maps (3000 x 3000)
- 01 Texture, Bump and Transparency Maps (4000 x 4000)
01 Texture, Bump and Transparency Maps (4096 x 4096)
- 04 Texture, Bump and Transparency Maps (2048 x 2048)
- Texture Templates available through the Product Library
- DAZ Studio Material Presets (Uber) for 3Delight (.DUF) and Iray (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer