Loading...
Loona Hair for Genesis 3 and 8 Female(s)

Loona Hair for Genesis 3 and 8 Female(s)

  • $23.95
    • Loona Hair for Genesis 3 and 8 Female(s) in Vendor, SWAM, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      NEW
    • $23.95
    SKU:66717
    Artist:
    SWAM
    Compatible Figures:
    Genesis 8 Female, Genesis 3 Female
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    Install Types:

    Optional License Add-Ons:

    $50.00
    What is this?

    *Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
      • Loona Hair for Genesis 3 and 8 Female(s) in Vendor, SWAM, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Loona Hair for Genesis 3 and 8 Female(s) in Vendor, SWAM, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Loona Hair for Genesis 3 and 8 Female(s) in Vendor, SWAM, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Loona Hair for Genesis 3 and 8 Female(s) in Vendor, SWAM, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Loona Hair for Genesis 3 and 8 Female(s) in Vendor, SWAM, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Loona Hair for Genesis 3 and 8 Female(s) in Vendor, SWAM, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Loona Hair for Genesis 3 and 8 Female(s) in Vendor, SWAM, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Loona Hair for Genesis 3 and 8 Female(s) in Vendor, SWAM, 3D Models by Daz 3D
    SKU:66717
    Artist:
    SWAM
    Compatible Figures:
    Genesis 8 Female, Genesis 3 Female
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    Install Types:

    Optional License Add-Ons:

    $50.00
    What is this?

    *Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.

  • Details

    Loona Hair is a shoulder length hairstyle for female characters.

    The Hair comes with lots of morphs and 10 realistic full haircolors .

    And additional with 12 realistic dye haircolors .

    Iray and 3Delight shaders for both render typs are included.

    What's Included and Features

    • Loona Hair for Genesis 3 and 8 Female(s)(.DUF)
    • Loona Hair
      • 50 Hair Morphs
      • ADJ - Backhair
      • ADJ - Backhair shldrs backw
      • ADJ - Chest lift up both
      • ADJ - Forehead out
      • ADJ - Front length - shldrs forw
      • ADJ - Front lift length up
      • ADJ - Hairtips relax to body forw
      • ADJ - Scale wide
      • ADJ - Shldrs backw
      • ADJ - Shldrs lift up
      • Back Hair - lenght swing back
      • Back Hair - swing back
      • Back Hair - swing to L
      • Back Hair - swing to R
      • Bangs - Fine - move
      • Bangs - forward
      • Chest - lift up both
      • FineHairs - move
      • Front - Tips closed
      • Front - bend Left out
      • Front - bend out - R
      • Front - fine down
      • Front - longer L
      • Front - longer R 1
      • Front - longer R
      • Front - shorter
      • Front - straighten
      • Front Length - bend in - L
      • Front Length - bend in - R
      • Front Length - bend out - L
      • Front Length - bend out - R
      • Front Length - forward both
      • Front length - to L
      • Front length - to R
      • Left side - into face
      • Loose - Back
      • Loose - Left
      • Loose - LeftSide
      • Loose - Right
      • Loose - RightSide
      • Shape - Volume 1
      • Shape - Volume 2
      • Shape - Volume 3
      • Shape - Volume 4
      • Shape - Volume 5 less
      • Shape - Volume 6 less
      • Shape - natural
      • Shape - wild both
      • Shape - wild
    • Supported Shapes
      • Genesis 3 Female
        • Aiko 7
        • Arabella 7
        • Bethany 7
        • Eva 7
        • Genevieve 7
        • Gia 7
        • Girl 7
        • Izabella 7
        • Kalea 7
        • Karen 7
        • Lilith 7
        • Mei Lin 7
        • Mika7
        • Monique 7
        • Olympia 7
        • Rune7
        • Sunny 7
        • Teen Josie 7
        • Tween Julie 7
        • Victoria 7
      • Genesis 8 Female
        • Aiko 8
        • Alexandra 8
        • Bridget 8
        • Charlotte 8
        • CJ 8
        • Ellithia 8
        • Eva 8
        • Edie 8
        • Gabriela 8
        • Gia 8
        • Girl 8
        • Kala 8
        • Karyssa 8
        • Kanade 8
        • Latonya 8
        • Mabel 8
        • Mei Lin 8
        • Mika 8
        • Monique 8
        • Mrs. Chow 8
        • Nida 8
        • Olympia 8
        • Penny 8
        • Stephanie 8
        • Sydney 8
        • Tasha 8
        • Teen Kaylee 8
        • Tika 8
        • Teen Josie 8
        • Victoria 8
        • Zelara 8
      • Other Shapes supported in DAZ Studio by Auto-follow
    • Materials
      • 10 Haircolor Options Full
      • 12 Haircolor Options Dye
    • Textures Include
      • 04 Texture, Bump and Transparency Maps (2048 x 2048)
        24 Texture, Bump and Transparency Maps (2500 x 2500)
        21 Texture, Bump and Transparency Maps (3000 x 3000)
      • 01 Texture, Bump and Transparency Maps (4000 x 4000)
        01 Texture, Bump and Transparency Maps (4096 x 4096)
    • Texture Templates available through the Product Library
    • DAZ Studio Material Presets (Uber) for 3Delight (.DUF) and Iray (.DUF)

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

You may also be interested in the following product(s)

© 2019 Daz Productions, Inc., dba Daz 3D. Daz is a Registered Trademark of Daz Productions, Inc.