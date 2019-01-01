-
SKU:66787Artist:Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 FemaleCompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Install Types:
$18.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$35.00
Details
Klaire is an original beautiful stylized character for Genesis 8 Female.
Klaire is a double character with a young and an older version. She has a gorgeous texture including a complete body tattoo set, 5 eye, 5 make-up, 5 lips and 5 nails options. The textures are Iray Optimized.
Just a little bit toon and customizable, Klaire is perfect for your next scene.
What's Included and Features
- Klaire for Genesis 8 Female: (.DUF)
- Klaire Character Preset
- Klaire Older Character Preset
- Full Apply/Rem
- Head Apply/Rem
- Body Apply/Rem
- Full Older Apply/Rem
- Head Older Apply/Rem
- Material Options:
- Base Skin
- Anatomical Elements
- Body Tattoo Set
- Eyelashes Color
- 05 Eye Colors
- 05 Lip Colors + Natural Lips
- 05 Make-Ups + Natural Face
- 05 Nail Colors + Natural Nails
- Textures Include:
- 72 Texture, Bump, Normal, Reflection, Specular, and Transparency Maps (2048 x 2048 to 4096 x 4096)
- Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- Klaire for Genesis 8 Female: (.DUF)