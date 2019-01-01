Loading...
Klaire for Genesis 8 Female

Klaire for Genesis 8 Female

  • $18.95
    • Klaire for Genesis 8 Female in Vendor, Marcius, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      NEW
    • $18.95
    SKU:66787
    Artist:
    Marcius
    Compatible Figures:
    Genesis 8 Female
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    Install Types:

    Optional License Add-Ons:

    $35.00
    What is this?

    *Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
      • Klaire for Genesis 8 Female in Vendor, Marcius, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Klaire for Genesis 8 Female in Vendor, Marcius, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Klaire for Genesis 8 Female in Vendor, Marcius, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Klaire for Genesis 8 Female in Vendor, Marcius, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Klaire for Genesis 8 Female in Vendor, Marcius, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Klaire for Genesis 8 Female in Vendor, Marcius, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Klaire for Genesis 8 Female in Vendor, Marcius, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Klaire for Genesis 8 Female in Vendor, Marcius, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Klaire for Genesis 8 Female in Vendor, Marcius, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Klaire for Genesis 8 Female in Vendor, Marcius, 3D Models by Daz 3D
    SKU:66787
    Artist:
    Marcius
    Compatible Figures:
    Genesis 8 Female
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    Install Types:

    Optional License Add-Ons:

    $35.00
    What is this?

    *Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.

  • Details

    Klaire is an original beautiful stylized character for Genesis 8 Female.

    Klaire is a double character with a young and an older version. She has a gorgeous texture including a complete body tattoo set, 5 eye, 5 make-up, 5 lips and 5 nails options. The textures are Iray Optimized.

    Just a little bit toon and customizable, Klaire is perfect for your next scene.

    What's Included and Features

    • Klaire for Genesis 8 Female: (.DUF)
      • Klaire Character Preset
      • Klaire Older Character Preset
      • Full Apply/Rem
      • Head Apply/Rem
      • Body Apply/Rem
      • Full Older Apply/Rem
      • Head Older Apply/Rem
    • Material Options:
      • Base Skin
      • Anatomical Elements
      • Body Tattoo Set
      • Eyelashes Color
      • 05 Eye Colors
      • 05 Lip Colors + Natural Lips
      • 05 Make-Ups + Natural Face
      • 05 Nail Colors + Natural Nails
    • Textures Include:
      • 72 Texture, Bump, Normal, Reflection, Specular, and Transparency Maps (2048 x 2048 to 4096 x 4096)
    • Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

You may also be interested in the following product(s)

© 2019 Daz Productions, Inc., dba Daz 3D. Daz is a Registered Trademark of Daz Productions, Inc.