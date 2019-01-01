Loading...
HeadShop 12 for Genesis 8

    SKU:66551
    Artist:
    Abalone LLC
    Compatible Figures:
    Genesis 8 Female, Genesis 8 Male
    Compatible Software:
    No
    Install Types:
    • Manual Install
  • Details

    Create 3D heads from photographs, and merge two photographs to create one all new 3D head! HeadShop 12 with LoveChild WIN is a Daz Studio plugin that automatically creates 3D heads from your photographs. HeadShop 12 works with Genesis 8 figures, and outputs modified morph OBJ files and 4096x4096 texture files.

    HeadShop has been in development since 2007 and regularly introduces features not found in other photo-to-3D software.

    HeadShop12 runs under the following software:

    Windows 10 operating systems, 64-bit only

    Daz Studio 4.9 or later, 64-bit version

    Please avoid using 4K monitors or set res at a lower level.

    Genesis 8 Base (Male and Female), Genesis 8 Starter Essentials

    What's Included and Features

    • HeadShop 12 for Genesis 8

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 General Installer

