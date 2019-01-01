HeadShop 12 for Genesis 8

-
SKU:66551Artist:Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 Female, Genesis 8 MaleCompatible Software:NoInstall Types:
Details
Create 3D heads from photographs, and merge two photographs to create one all new 3D head! HeadShop 12 with LoveChild WIN is a Daz Studio plugin that automatically creates 3D heads from your photographs. HeadShop 12 works with Genesis 8 figures, and outputs modified morph OBJ files and 4096x4096 texture files.
HeadShop has been in development since 2007 and regularly introduces features not found in other photo-to-3D software.
HeadShop12 runs under the following software:
Windows 10 operating systems, 64-bit only
Daz Studio 4.9 or later, 64-bit version
Please avoid using 4K monitors or set res at a lower level.
Genesis 8 Base (Male and Female), Genesis 8 Starter Essentials
