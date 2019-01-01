HeadShop 12 for Genesis 8

Create 3D heads from photographs, and merge two photographs to create one all new 3D head! HeadShop 12 with LoveChild WIN is a Daz Studio plugin that automatically creates 3D heads from your photographs. HeadShop 12 works with Genesis 8 figures, and outputs modified morph OBJ files and 4096x4096 texture files.

HeadShop has been in development since 2007 and regularly introduces features not found in other photo-to-3D software.

HeadShop12 runs under the following software:

Windows 10 operating systems, 64-bit only

Daz Studio 4.9 or later, 64-bit version

Please avoid using 4K monitors or set res at a lower level.

Genesis 8 Base (Male and Female), Genesis 8 Starter Essentials