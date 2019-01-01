HeadShop 12 for Genesis 3

Why pay full price if you only use one character such as Genesis 3?

Create 3D heads from photographs, and merge two photographs to create one all new 3D head! HeadShop 12 with LoveChild WIN is a Daz Studio plugin that automatically creates 3D heads from your photographs. HeadShop 12 works with Genesis 3 figures, and outputs modified morph OBJ files and 4096x4096 texture files.

HeadShop has been in development since 2007 and regularly introduces features not found in other photo-to-3D software.

HeadShop12 runs under the following software:

Windows 10 operating systems, 64-bit only

Daz Studio 4.9 or later, 64-bit version

Avoid using monitors at full 4K resolution (lowering res will work).

Genesis 3 Base (Male and Female), Genesis 3 Starter Essentials