-
-
NEW
-
-
SKU:65873Artist:Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 FemaleCompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Install Types:
-
$18.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$35.00
*Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.SKU:65873Artist:Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 FemaleCompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Install Types:
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$35.00
*Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
-
Details
Meet Gabrielly an original and toonish-stylized character for Genesis 8 Female. She has a gorgeous texture and is highly customizable with seven independent eye, make-up, lip and nails options.
Gabrielly's textures are Iray Optimized. She is perfect for all your cartoon, almost-anime, adventurous and heroine scenes.
What's Included and Features
- Gabrielly for Genesis 8 Female: (.DUF)
- Character Preset
- Full Apply/Remove
- Head Apply/Remove
- Body Apply Remove
- Material Options:
- Base Skin
- Anatomical Elements
- 01 Eyelashes Color
- 07 Eye Colors
- 07 Lip Colors + Natural Lips
- 07 Make-Ups + Natural Face
- 07 Nail Colors + Natural Nails
- Full Body Iray Material
- Textures Include:
- 84 Texture, Bump, Normal, Reflection, Specular, and Transparency Maps (2048 x 2048 to 4096 x 4096)
- Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- Gabrielly for Genesis 8 Female: (.DUF)