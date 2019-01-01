Loading...
Gabrielly for Genesis 8 Female

  • $18.95
      NEW
    SKU:65873
    Artist:
    Marcius
    Compatible Figures:
    Genesis 8 Female
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    Install Types:

    Optional License Add-Ons:

    $35.00
    What is this?

    *Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
  • Details

    Meet Gabrielly an original and toonish-stylized character for Genesis 8 Female. She has a gorgeous texture and is highly customizable with seven independent eye, make-up, lip and nails options.

    Gabrielly's textures are Iray Optimized. She is perfect for all your cartoon, almost-anime, adventurous and heroine scenes.

    What's Included and Features

    • Gabrielly for Genesis 8 Female: (.DUF)
      • Character Preset
      • Full Apply/Remove
      • Head Apply/Remove
      • Body Apply Remove
    • Material Options:
      • Base Skin
      • Anatomical Elements
      • 01 Eyelashes Color
      • 07 Eye Colors
      • 07 Lip Colors + Natural Lips
      • 07 Make-Ups + Natural Face
      • 07 Nail Colors + Natural Nails
      • Full Body Iray Material
    • Textures Include:
      • 84 Texture, Bump, Normal, Reflection, Specular, and Transparency Maps (2048 x 2048 to 4096 x 4096)
    • Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

