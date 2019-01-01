dForce Vintage Bob for Janna Original Figure and Genesis 8 Female(s)

dForce Vintage Bob is a classic slightly messy yet feminine cut for Janna Original Figure and Genesis 8 Female(s).

Light, versatile and very easy to use, Vintage Bob Hair is an excellent expansion of your character's items collection.

dForce Vintage Bob includes a haircut fitted to hair cap designed for the dForce Hair Engine. Product is completed with 8 material presets and 2 additional shape morphs for the hair for Janna Original Figure and Genesis 8 Female(s) separately.

Get the Vintage Bob for your next render!