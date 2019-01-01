-
-
NEW
-
-
SKU:66653Artist:Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 FemaleCompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Required Products:Install Types:
-
$24.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$50.00
*Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.SKU:66653Artist:Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 FemaleCompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Required Products:Install Types:
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$50.00
*Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
-
Details
dForce Vintage Bob is a classic slightly messy yet feminine cut for Janna Original Figure and Genesis 8 Female(s).
Light, versatile and very easy to use, Vintage Bob Hair is an excellent expansion of your character's items collection.
dForce Vintage Bob includes a haircut fitted to hair cap designed for the dForce Hair Engine. Product is completed with 8 material presets and 2 additional shape morphs for the hair for Janna Original Figure and Genesis 8 Female(s) separately.
Get the Vintage Bob for your next render!
What's Included and Features
- dForce Vintage Bob for Janna Original Figure and Genesis 8 Female(s) (.DUF)
- dForce Vintage Bob for Janna Original Figure
- dForce Vintage Bob for Genesis 8 Female(s)
- Haircap for Janna Original Figure
- Haircap for Genesis 8 Female(s)
- 2 Style Morphs
- 8 Colors Options
- Textures Include
- 3 Texture Maps (1024 x 1024 to 4096 x 4096)
- Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- Additional Products used in Promo Images:
- dForce Vintage Bob for Janna Original Figure and Genesis 8 Female(s) (.DUF)