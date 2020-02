dForce Trendy Overdue Hair and Beard for Genesis 8 Male(s)

Details

dForce Trendy Overdue Hair and Beard is a classic masculine hair cut for Genesis 8 Males(s). Light, versatile and very easy to use, Trendy Overdue Hair and Beard will be an excellent addition to any of your stylish outfit. Trendy Overdue Hair and Beard consists of a haircut fitted to haircap and a beard designed to work with dForce Hair Engine. Product completed with 11 shader presets for the hair and 11 material presets for the beard.