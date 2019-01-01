Briareth Hair for Genesis 8 Female(s)

Briareth Hair for Genesis 8 Female is a half-up hair that looks great on any character, especially because it includes a headwear of a circlet that surrounds the hair with chains and veils that can be hidden or shown. You can hide the side chains, front chains, jewels, veils, or hide it all. If the circlet is shown, the hair auto-adjusts to it as if it was actually pressing the hair.

Without the props, Briareth Hair is perfect in casual portraits and scenes. With the headwear, it is ideal for elves, fantasy dancers, tribal fusion, sci-fi characters, historical renders, princess, and almost any female character. There is such a diversity of options that this must-have hair will look fantastic in any character concept, time, or genre, as it possesses great versatility!

Modeled and shaded with the most efficient techniques to look complex and beautiful, and render in optimal time. It also has NVIDIA Iray shaders optimized for natural-looking hair no matter what lighting you choose to use.

MATERIAL FEATURES: The hair has 20 Classic hair dyes that go from natural colors to fashionable colored dyes, and 10 Highlighted Dyes, making possible to match the look of any character concept. Iray and 3Dlight materials are included. There are 11 fabrics for the ties, 8 material presets for the circlet, 8 jewels partial material presets, and 9 veil fabrics. There are hide options to hide all the circlet and veils, or only the veils, or the front chains, or the side chains, or the jewels independently. This allows you to have lots of different possible looks.

MORPHING FEATURES: The hair also includes 119 custom morphs, in these 18 categories: Adjust Back, Adjust Chest, Adjust Face, Adjust Head, Adjust Shoulders, All Back, All Back Without Veil, Elf Ears, Front Veils, Hairline, L Chains, Length, Move, Move Ends, R Chains, Rear Veils, Wind Full, and Wind Partial. With all these morphs you can make the hair longer or shorter, change the separation to the face, put it all back in both sides moving the veils or not, set the hairline higher or lower, adjust it to elven ears, move the chains, or move the veils, move the hair with wind in all directions, and much more.

COMPATIBILITY FEATURES: Works with all the Genesis 8 Female Head and Body Morphs, as all of them have been included when needed, which means full freedom to use any of those morphs in your creations. In addition, we have adjusted the rigging features as much as possible, so it will also work great with custom head morph shapes. If you need some more adjustment, you have morphs for that too both for face and body. Included Genesis 8 Female(s) shapes of Aiko 8, Teen Josie 8, The Girl 8, Victoria 8, and Zelara 8. Other shapes supported by auto-follow. If you need some more adjustment, you have morphs for that too.