Athelswith HD for Genesis 8 Female

  • $18.95
      NEW
    • $18.95
    SKU:66791
    Artist:
    Marcius
    Compatible Figures:
    Genesis 8 Female
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    Install Types:

    Optional License Add-Ons:

    $35.00
    What is this?

    *Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
  • Details

    Athelswith is an original HD character for Genesis 8 Female.

    This curvy and full-figured character includes 7 eyes, 7 make-up, 7 lips and 7 nails options with Iray Optimized textures.

    Get Athelswith for your next beach-side scene.

    What's Included and Features

    • Athelswith for Genesis 8 Female (.duf)
      • Full Character Preset Apply/Rem
      • Full Character HD Preset Apply/Rem
    • Shaping Presets
      • Full Apply/Rem
      • Full HD Apply/Rem
      • Head Apply/Rem
      • Body Apply/Rem
  • Material Options:
    • Base Skin
    • Anatomical Elements
    • 1 Eyelashes Color
    • 7 Eye Colors
    • 7 Lip Colors + Natural Lips
    • 7 Make-Ups + Natural Face
    • 7 Nail Colors + Natural Nails
    • Full Body Iray Material
  • Textures Include:
    • 66 Texture, Bump, Specular, Reflection, Transparency and Normal Maps (2048 x 2048 up to 4096 x 4096)
    • This product uses the Genesis 8 Female Base UV Maps
  • Daz Studio Iray Material Presets

Notes

  • This product includes:
    • 1 DSON Core Installer

