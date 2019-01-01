Athelswith HD for Genesis 8 Female

-
-
NEW
-
-
SKU:66791Artist:Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 FemaleCompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Install Types:
-
$18.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$35.00
*Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.SKU:66791Artist:Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 FemaleCompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Install Types:
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$35.00
*Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
-
Details
Athelswith is an original HD character for Genesis 8 Female.
This curvy and full-figured character includes 7 eyes, 7 make-up, 7 lips and 7 nails options with Iray Optimized textures.
Get Athelswith for your next beach-side scene.
What's Included and Features
- Athelswith for Genesis 8 Female (.duf)
- Full Character Preset Apply/Rem
- Full Character HD Preset Apply/Rem
- Shaping Presets
- Full Apply/Rem
- Full HD Apply/Rem
- Head Apply/Rem
- Body Apply/Rem
- Material Options:
- Base Skin
- Anatomical Elements
- 1 Eyelashes Color
- 7 Eye Colors
- 7 Lip Colors + Natural Lips
- 7 Make-Ups + Natural Face
- 7 Nail Colors + Natural Nails
- Full Body Iray Material
- Textures Include:
- 66 Texture, Bump, Specular, Reflection, Transparency and Normal Maps (2048 x 2048 up to 4096 x 4096)
- This product uses the Genesis 8 Female Base UV Maps
- Daz Studio Iray Material Presets
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- Athelswith for Genesis 8 Female (.duf)